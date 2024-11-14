Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KTOS. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.33 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,307.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $189,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,425.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,307.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,236 shares of company stock worth $1,641,591. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

