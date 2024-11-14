LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Raised to $8.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, September 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 3.61%. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

