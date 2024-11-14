LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TREE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $665.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49.

In other news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 564 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $29,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 185.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in LendingTree by 697.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in LendingTree by 9.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 280,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in LendingTree by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

