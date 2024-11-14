Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LIF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ:LIF opened at $44.15 on Thursday. Life360 has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02.

In related news, Director James Synge sold 33,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,245,173.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,813,605.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Synge sold 33,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,245,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,944 shares in the company, valued at $10,813,605.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,777.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,781.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIF. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Life360 by 0.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 170,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life360 by 8.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life360 during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

