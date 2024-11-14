LifeMD’s (LFMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.
LFMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LifeMD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LifeMD by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 128,701 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 901,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 114,710 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 765,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 551,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 72,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
