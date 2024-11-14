Lifeworks Advisors LLC Acquires 2,786 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 528.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after buying an additional 219,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Celanese by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,663,000 after buying an additional 150,201 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Celanese by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 213,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after buying an additional 130,037 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 98,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,899,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,560,608,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,840.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.93. 517,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,569. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.35.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

