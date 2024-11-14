Lifeworks Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,246,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,263 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,838,000 after acquiring an additional 736,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,182,000 after acquiring an additional 673,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.35. 946,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,891. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

