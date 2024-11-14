Lifeworks Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1,076.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,996 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.35. 1,065,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,670. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

