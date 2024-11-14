Lifeworks Advisors LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMAT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 11,820.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,066. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $535.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

