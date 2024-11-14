Lifeworks Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 352,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 118,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.38. 666,515 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average is $91.17.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

