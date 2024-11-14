Lifeworks Advisors LLC Purchases 8,812 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 78.31%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
