Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Announces Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $114.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $511.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LINC shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $27,330.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 874,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,645.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

