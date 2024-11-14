Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 223,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 293,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01.

In other news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $150,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,439. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $150,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,518 shares in the company, valued at $614,439. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad acquired 32,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $255,330.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,825,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,009,250.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,325,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 449,098 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

