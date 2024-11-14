Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LINE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lineage from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Get Lineage alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LINE

Lineage Stock Down 0.1 %

LINE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.71. 23,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lineage has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.65.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($3.22). Lineage had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lineage will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lineage during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at $165,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Lineage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.