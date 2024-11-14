Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 428 ($5.51) and last traded at GBX 445.72 ($5.74), with a volume of 13973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 449 ($5.78).

Literacy Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 480.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 506.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of £268.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,320.59 and a beta of -0.25.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, mature, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic. The firm seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

