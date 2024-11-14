Livento Group Acknowledges Auditor Charges by SEC in Recent 8-K Filing**

Livento Group, Inc. recently filed an 8-K disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 8, 2024, to address significant developments pertaining to their auditor, Olayinka Oyebola & Co (Chartered Accountants), and its principal, Olayinka Oyebola.

The document acknowledges that the said auditor and principal have been charged by the SEC for allegedly aiding and abetting violations of the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws. The relief sought includes potential civil penalties and an order that could permanently bar the auditor from serving as an auditor or accountant for U.S. public companies or assisting in the preparation of financial statements filed with the SEC.

Livento Group clarified that the charges levied against their auditor are not yet resolved, and they have initiated discussions with them in light of the SEC’s actions. Importantly, the SEC has not indicated that Livento Group and other filers utilizing the same audit firm cannot continue to rely on current reports.

Making clear the responsibility of the company for the accuracy and adequacy of the filed disclosures, Livento Group reiterated that any changes made in response to SEC comments do not shield the company from potential regulatory actions. The firm cannot employ Staff comments as a defense in any proceedings that may follow under federal securities laws.

The SEC’s official press release detailing the charges can be found at [link](https://www.sec.gov/newsroom/pressreleases/2024-157).

In conclusion, the document was signed off by David Stybr, Livento Group’s Chief Executive Officer, on behalf of the Registrant in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company recognizes the gravity of the situation and the need for ongoing dialogue and compliance with regulatory authorities moving forward.

Livento Group, Inc engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities.

