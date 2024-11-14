LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
LIXIL Stock Up 0.2 %
JSGRY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,957. LIXIL has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64.
LIXIL Company Profile
