Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.18 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $70.86 million and $10.18 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,270,898 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

