Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.22.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:LPX opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $59.71 and a 52 week high of $114.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,045 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,167,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $340,427,000 after buying an additional 638,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,446 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.