Luc Langevin Sells 3,000 Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$33,900.00.

Cascades stock opened at C$11.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.69. Cascades Inc. has a one year low of C$8.83 and a one year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

CAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.92.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

