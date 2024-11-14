Lummis Asset Management LP Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lummis Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 4.9% of Lummis Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.58. The stock had a trading volume of 729,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,438. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $191.77. The company has a market capitalization of $519.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.85.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

