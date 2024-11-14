MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.21, Zacks reports.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $2.20. 123,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,276. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.32. MAIA Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

Get MAIA Biotechnology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cristian Luput acquired 22,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $55,553.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 389,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,602.33. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAIA Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAIA Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.