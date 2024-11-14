Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 265.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.31% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the second quarter worth $312,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

DCOR opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $543.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $49.61 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.88.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

