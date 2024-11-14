Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECL. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $960,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $96.73 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $112.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

