Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 524 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,470,000 after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $120.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.86. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $96.07 and a one year high of $121.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.