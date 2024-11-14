MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Douglas K. Mellinger Sells 1,000 Shares

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $24,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,529.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MARA Stock Performance

MARA stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 5.52.

Get MARA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on MARA in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MARA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in MARA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in MARA by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MARA by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.