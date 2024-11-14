Marc T. Pangburn Purchases 3,500 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,469.61. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HASI opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $106,881,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,759,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,161,000 after purchasing an additional 267,304 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 837,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 232,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.7% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 988,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,249,000 after buying an additional 208,303 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

