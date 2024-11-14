Marc T. Pangburn Purchases 3,500 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,469.61. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of HASI opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.
About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
