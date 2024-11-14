Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (MRNS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 250,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,823. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 446.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after buying an additional 132,689 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 990,607 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52,257 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

