MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,834 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of MarketAxess worth $14,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $7,866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 174.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $267.13 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.92.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

