Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Kathleen K. Oberg Sells 2,360 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total value of $673,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,197.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $286.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $77,331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 15,148.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,208,000 after acquiring an additional 300,543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 36,856.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 240,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,750,000 after purchasing an additional 192,652 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

