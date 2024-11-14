Marriott International (MAR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/5/2024 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $262.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $233.00 to $246.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Marriott International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $258.00 to $264.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $265.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $249.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $295.00 to $283.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $238.00 to $261.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $245.00 to $270.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Marriott International was given a new $258.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

9/18/2024 – Marriott International is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,546. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $289.04. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Marriott International Inc alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total transaction of $253,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total transaction of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,776.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.