Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $565.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.88.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

MA stock opened at $521.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $478.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $394.76 and a fifty-two week high of $534.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total value of $50,952,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total transaction of $50,952,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,370 shares of company stock valued at $153,495,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $137,081,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

