Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $610.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.56.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $521.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,204. The company has a market cap of $478.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $394.76 and a fifty-two week high of $534.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $502.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total value of $50,952,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,970,017,774.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total value of $50,952,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,370 shares of company stock worth $153,495,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

