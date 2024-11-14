Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 5th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the health services provider on Saturday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Maximus has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Maximus has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $87.95 on Thursday. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $76.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,841.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

