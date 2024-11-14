Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Trading Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.76 and last traded at $81.78. Approximately 966,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 360,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.95.

Maximus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.18.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $607,841.52. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,208,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $520,922,000 after buying an additional 145,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,254,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,255,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maximus by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 79,092 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,552,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

