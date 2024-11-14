MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,824. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $140.98 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average of $168.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $35.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.