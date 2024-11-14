MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Free Report) by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,459,000.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA AMJB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.21. 11,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $31.90.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Cuts Dividend
About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- What is a support level?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.