MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Free Report) by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,459,000.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.21. 11,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Cuts Dividend

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.4415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

