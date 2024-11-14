MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Trading Up 3.1 %

LNTH stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.23. 481,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,683. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

