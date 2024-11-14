Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Short Interest Down 26.1% in October

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Medallion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBNKP traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019. Medallion Bank has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00.

Medallion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Medallion Bank Company Profile

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

