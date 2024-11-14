Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Short Interest Update

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Metalpha Technology Price Performance
MATH stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Metalpha Technology has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.
About Metalpha Technology
