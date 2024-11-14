Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 681 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in S&P Global by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 5,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Bretton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $4,805,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 300,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $512.80 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.58 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $510.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.90. The firm has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

