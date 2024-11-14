Metis Global Partners LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 100,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in RTX by 9.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in RTX by 5.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in RTX by 21.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,247,000 after purchasing an additional 118,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 15.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $123.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.24. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

