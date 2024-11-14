Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $392,608,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461,767 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,546,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -66.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Get Our Latest Report on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.