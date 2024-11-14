Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) Insider Sells A$265,000.00 in Stock

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI – Get Free Report) insider Simon Wensley sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03), for a total value of A$265,000.00 ($174,342.11).
Metro Mining Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 561.87.
About Metro Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metro Mining
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.