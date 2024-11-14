Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 1,866.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Metso Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OUKPY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 30,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,675. Metso Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.0981 dividend. This is a boost from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

