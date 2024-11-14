MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MicroCloud Hologram stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 32,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. MicroCloud Hologram has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

