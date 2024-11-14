MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of MicroCloud Hologram stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 32,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. MicroCloud Hologram has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.64.
MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile
