MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 4% Higher – What’s Next?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $357.37 and last traded at $353.77. 17,213,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 16,852,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.13.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.14 and a 200-day moving average of $162.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.63 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 31.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,788 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,333. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 401,071 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after acquiring an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after acquiring an additional 421,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

