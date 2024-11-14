MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of MFICL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $25.75.
