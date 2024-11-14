MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MFICL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

