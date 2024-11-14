Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 1,803.6% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of MITFF remained flat at $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

