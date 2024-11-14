Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 211.9% from the October 15th total of 391,100 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 701,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 166,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,129. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

Get Mobile-health Network Solutions alerts:

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.