Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 211.9% from the October 15th total of 391,100 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 701,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNDR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 166,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,129. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.
About Mobile-health Network Solutions
